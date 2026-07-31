LARGE crowds gathered in Charlestown, near St Austell, to watch the much-anticipated carnival parade on Thursday, July 30.
The vibrant event, which was held as part of Charlestown Regatta Week, saw the community come together for a colourful procession.
Thousands of cheering spectators looked on as the parade, which also performed the floral dance, made its way through the village in style.
After the procession, St Austell Town Band gave a stirring performance at the Regatta Field before an exciting firework display capped off a special day that will live long in the memory.
The village’s regatta week came to a close on Friday night (July 31) with Regatta Rocks, an entertaining evening of open air live music.
Thanks to generous support from sponsors and partners, alongside the goodwill of the village community, Charlestown Regatta Week continues to support local projects and charities.
Over the last five years, over £30,000 has been donated to multiple good causes such as Children’s Hospice South West, the National Coastguard Institution, the RNLI and the Cornish Barbarians.
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