On Friday, January 12, the Liskeard and District Museum opened the exhibition called ‘Threads’.
Museum manager, Iga Webb, said: “‘Threads’ stems from a tentative enquiry our museum received close to a year ago, from Linda and John Henderson, based in Vancouver, Canada.
“In their own words, ‘some vintage clothing’ had come into their possession. The pieces of clothing belonged to John’s grandmother, known as Molly, who grew up in South East Cornwall. They wished to see the garments returned here - a request we were more than happy to respond to.
“I trust they’d be pleased with the new home we have provided for Molly’s belongings, as well as to see her story come to life.
“Our museum has benefited from the Southwest Museum Development ‘On Display!’ grant, which helped to make ‘Threads’ happen.
“Museum volunteers delved into their research, and for the past five months, we’ve been fully immersed in the Edwardian epoch.
“There was so much to uncover — there still is. I truly hope ‘Threads’ continues to develop as the time goes on, which is a true test of any creative work – it should evolve, and be reactive to new research, visitors’ feedback and fresh voices.”
At the event, museum volunteers, Liskeard Town Council staff, local organisations, and friends of the museum had a unique opportunity to get to know the new display outside of the museum’s opening hours.
Visitors were also able to enjoy a delicious Edwardian-inspired buffet which was provided by the Vegetarian Hub Café in the town.
‘Yarns’ is a special part of the exhibition, which invites the visitors to share with the museum team stories of their most treasured garments.
These can then be enjoyed in a written format as part of the main display.