Councillors from across St Keyne & Trewidland met on November 9 to agree their budget and precept for next year.
A spokesperson said: “Thanks to careful oversight of its current finances, the parish expects that it will end the year within its spending targets. The benefit of this, coupled with some pruning of costs in the new year, has enabled it to set a 0% change in its precept for 2023/24.
“This means that with a current inflation rate of 11.1% (October 2022), this will represent a decrease in real terms.”
Chair of the parish council, Cllr Kevin Shovelton added: “Our starting point for next year’s spending plans was to go for no increase at all, and then work out how we could achieve this. I’m delighted to say that thanks to the support of all our councillors, we have been able to prune some of our costs and more than make up for the reduction in income.”