ARMED Forces Day, which honours the commitment and service of men and women from the RAF, British Army and Royal Navy, returns on Saturday, June 28.
Taking place annually on the last Saturday each June, the whole of the UK comes together to recognise and celebrate all members of the Armed Forces community, from serving personnel to military families to veterans, reservists, and cadets.
Celebrations will take place across Britain, with military displays, parades, and entertainment in more than 100 locations. On Armed Forces Day, special events are hosted in local parks, town squares, community halls, high streets and back gardens all over the country.
Showing support for the Armed Forces provides a much-valued morale boost for serving personnel, veterans and their families. The UK Armed Forces defend the UK and its interests.
They are busy working around the world, promoting peace, delivering aid, tackling drug smugglers, providing security and fighting terrorism.
The government, local communities and businesses across the UK commit to supporting Armed Forces personnel past and present by signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant.
Although Armed Forces Day is not a charitable event, the Armed Forces have the support of several UK charities and many local events will offer opportunities to support them.
In Cornwall, the Davidstow Airfield and Cornwall at War Museum near Tintagel will be acknowledging Armed Forces weekend with WWII re-enactments on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29. The museum hopes to see encampments, weapons and vehicles of:
- 1st SS Panzer
- Red Army
- Red Army Sniper of Stalingrad
- Duke of Cornwall's Light Infantry - 2nd and 5th Battalions
Meanwhile, serving members and veterans of the Armed Forces are being invited to Edymead Hall in Launceston to celebrate Armed Forces Day. The hall on Tower Street will have a bar (open from 12 noon to 6pm), pool table, darts and various activities for all ages will be available.
From creating an event for your local community to a get-together with family and friends, no event is too big or too small for Armed Forces Day. Hosts can kit out their event or decorate the local area with Armed Forces Day flags, bunting, hand-wavers, or banners, which are all available online.
If you're hosting an event that celebrates Armed Forces Day, let us know by emailing: [email protected]
Running alongside Armed Forces Day is Reserves Day, which this year is being held on Wednesday, June 25. Reserves Day was created to highlight and recognise the valuable contribution Reservists make to our Armed Forces.
Reservists give up their spare time to serve in the Reserve Forces, balancing their civilian life with a military career to ensure that should their country require them. Reservists are currently supporting operations worldwide.
The Reserve Forces make up approximately one sixth of the Armed Forces personnel and as such are integral to protecting the nation’s security at home and overseas, particularly providing capability in specialist areas such as medical and cyber.
For more information about Armed Forces Day, visit: www.armedforcesday.org.uk
