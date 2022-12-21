In celebration of the mid winter solstice on December 21, the village of Calstock paraded handmade lanterns through the streets.
Mulled wine and mince pies were available from the village hall and the parade was accompanied by the Kernow Samba Band.
Calstock lantern parade
