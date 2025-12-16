I am looking forward to a fun-filled family Christmas complete with festive food and plenty of good cheer. Taking time to unwind during the shorter, darker days is important for everyone, but keeping active still matters, writes Karen Edmond, GLL community sport manager.
According to Heart Research UK, heart attack rates significantly increase over Christmas and the New Year. Stress and emotional factors play their part, as do overeating, excess alcohol and being less physically active.
Regular exercise helps lower blood pressure, manage weight, maintain a healthy cholesterol level and boost energy, so how can you fit it in at such a busy time?
Take a brisk walk. Fresh air supports both body and mind — lifting mood, easing anxiety and sharpening concentration. Take your dog, your family, some friends or go solo – whatever your choice, it’s putting one foot in front of the other at a sustained rate that counts.
Dance around the house. Music is a big part of Christmas so get down to that rhythmic, festive beat and use it as your cue for 10 minutes of freestyle action.
Plan an active outing. Swimming, trampolining, cycling or a visit to the gym or leisure centre will get you out of the house and help clear the cobwebs. Even better, make it social and join a group session.
Stretch it out. While curling up on the sofa is tempting, stretching matters too. Yoga and Pilates improve flexibility, strength and mindfulness. Try a few gentle exercises first thing in the morning to give your day an energetic start.
Move more, often. March on the spot while the kettle boils, take the longer route when shopping or do a few squats during a festive film. Small bursts of activity add up.
Fitness and health routines don’t have to wait until January. Build movement into daily life now!
