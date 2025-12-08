A NEW campaign is calling is calling on the government to remove VAT from children’s oral hygiene products.
With 4.3-million children living in relative poverty in the UK, ORDO, in collaboration with the Dental Wellness Trust and the Oral Health Foundation, argue that removing VAT on children’s oral hygiene products would ease financial pressure on families and help address widening inequalities in children’s oral health.
A new survey of 2,000 parents with children under 16, commissioned by ORDO, found that, 85 per cent agree children’s toothbrushes and toothpastes should be VAT-exempt, half say the cost of these products has become unaffordable, and 82 per cent believe making children’s oral care products tax-free would help prevent dental complications.
According to government data, one in six 10 and 11-year-olds have already experienced tooth decay in their permanent teeth. In 2024/25, 21,162 children aged five to nine in England were hospitalised for tooth decay, making it the leading cause of hospital admissions for the age group.
The campaign coalition is urging the government to abolish the so-called ‘tooth tax’ and bring children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste in line with other zero-rated essentials such as clothing and nappies.
The petition hopes to secure 10,000 public signatures over the coming months to trigger an official government response.
Barty Walsh, founder and CEO of ORDO, commented: “ORDO is proud to unite this passionate collective to spotlight a growing issue affecting families nationwide - and to launch a petition calling for meaningful change. The stories we’ve heard from dental professionals, charities, and local authorities underline the urgency of the situation: too many families are struggling to access essential oral care products. Every child deserves the basic tools for a healthy start in life. Oral care isn’t a luxury - it’s a necessity.”
Dr Linda Greenwall, founder of the Dental Wellness Trust, added: "Preventable tooth decay remains the leading reason for hospital admissions among children in the UK. This is a public health challenge that disproportionately affects our most vulnerable families, deepening health inequalities.
"Poor oral health often leads to significant pain and discomfort for children, impacting their ability to eat, sleep, and concentrate at school, and for many leading to a loss of confidence that can affect their social development and wellbeing.
"Removing VAT from essential oral hygiene products would be a hugely impactful step, and it’s clear that there is overwhelming public support for this move."
Dr Nigel Carter, OBE, chief executive of The Oral Health Foundation, said: "Children experiencing dental problems is a national crisis, which is worsened by too many families facing financial barriers to buying essential products like toothbrushes, with almost half of UK parents agreeing that children’s oral care products are now unaffordable.
“This petition provides a crucial opportunity for people across the UK to collectively show the government that oral care products should be accessible to every child. We are passionate about amplifying the message that basic oral health is a right, not a luxury."
