AN important moment in history was recognised with a ceremony in Menheniot.
Trafalgar Day marks the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar between the British Navy and the combined fleets of France and Spain.
It is celebrated all over the UK, but is especially noteworthy in South East Cornwall, as parish clerk John Hesketh explains.
“Captain John Richards Lapenotiere was the commander of HMS Pickle. Unlike the others, this ship’s role was not to fire guns, but to observe, to convey messages and crew, and crucially, to rescue men and women from the water.
“With news of the Spanish defeat and the death of Nelson, HMS Pickle landed at Falmouth on November 4, 1805. Lapenotiere rode the 271 miles in 37 hours, changing horses 21 times, reaching London to deliver the message to the Admiralty at 1am on November 6. The news was immediately passed to Prime Minister William Pitt and to King George III.
“So pleased was the king that he gave Lapenotiere a silver muffineer (sugar shaker) that joined his other gifts, a ceremonial silver sword and a cash bonus of £500.
“The connection to Menheniot is that Lapenotiere was a churchwarden at St Lalluwy’s Church. To mark his heroism and acknowledge his humanitarian work, it was given permission by the Admiralty to raise the White Ensign every Trafalgar Day.”
After a quiet retirement, John Richards Lapenotiere died in 1834 from complications following a fall from a horse. He is buried in the graveyard of St Lalluwy’s church and his tomb is marked with a plaque installed by The 1805 Club.
The silver sword and muffineer are stored safely in Liskeard Museum.
This year, local people came to the village green where, as the ensign was lowered, Cllr Tony Ball, dressed in period naval uniform, read a tribute to Captain Lapenotiere, and Reverend Li Selman led a short service of remembrance and appreciation. Mayor of Liskeard, Cllr Christina Whitty, laid a wreath on Lapenotiere’s grave.
Next year, 2025 will mark the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar, and the parish council, together with St Lalluwy’s Church, Menheniot Primary School and the 1805, Club, plan some special celebrations.