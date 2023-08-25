New state of the art AI technology has caught nearly 1,500 offence in just 14 days in Devon and Cornwall.
Vision Zero South West has been utilising a new, free-standing camera system from road safety tech firm Acusensus which uses cameras and AI to identify mobile phone and seatbelt offences. It is the first time this system has been used in the UK.
Out of the 15,00 offence roughly a third are mobile phone offences, while the remaining two thirds are seatbelt offences.
The new free-standing system can be easily moved and can be deployed at various locations across Devon and Cornwall, providing 24/7 monitoring.