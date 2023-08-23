A coach fire yesterday (August 22) between the A395 and A389 led to around two miles of traffic.
A video of the fire shows the extent of the damage done to the vehicle as it sits at the side of the road.
At the time of the incident, a spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: "Fire crews from Bodmin and Launceston are in attendance at a coach that is fully involved in fire. All the occupants have evacuated. "Firefighters, some wearing breathing apparatus, are using two hosereels to extinguish the fire. "
By 2.25pm, with fires extinguished, the carriageway was reopened. The spokesperson continued: "The fire has been extinguished. A replacement coach has collected the passengers. The A30 eastbound carriageway has been re-opened and fire crews have left the scene."