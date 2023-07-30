Crowds flocked to Saltash on Saturday for the first day of their annual regatta and waterfront festival.
The popular two-day event combines activities on the River Tamar with loads of on-shore entertainment.
In glorious sunshine, the first day included a major mixed gig rowing championships, hosted by Caradon Rowing Club and which attracted crews from all over the South West.
There was also dinghy racing on the river and one of the highlights was the paddle-board relay event in the afternoon.
The on-shore activities started with a civic parade from Victoria Gardens to the waterfront, which was led by the Saltash Town Band.
There were also market stalls, children’s inflatables, a magician and a treasure hunt, while there were live musical acts on two main stages throughout the day. The acts on Saturday included Livewire, 2 Unique, Simon and John, No Refund, Sultans, Tuna, Rosie, Saltash Rock Choir and The Kites.
Sunday’s activities are due to include a cardboard boat race, a wild swim, a flash boat regatta, a dog show and a paint party.
Layla Zee Susan, Black Kat Boppers, Grove Yard, Churches Together, Grace Notes Acapella and All About Iris are among the acts scheduled for Sunday.