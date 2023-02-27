HUNDREDS of runners hit the streets of South East Cornwall on Sunday for the annual Looe 10 Miler race.
The event is part of the Cornish Grand Prix Series and sees runners leave the Millpool Car Park in Looe and follow the coastal road to Talland and around Killigarth and Porthallow before heading back to the start.
Truro Running Club’s Steve Reynolds took victory on the tough course in one hour and 18 seconds.
Second place went to Newquay & Par’s David Crawford in 1:01.40, with Tavistock Run Project’s Jim Cole third in 1:02.11.
Mile High’s Sarah Hoskin was first woman home in 1:08.47, with Truro Running Club’s Holly Andrews second in 1:10.12 and Cornwall AC’s Steph Hearn third in 1:12.00.
The event helps raise money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.