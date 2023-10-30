Over the past few days, high tides have caused flooding in a number of Cornish communities.
Looe is one of the many areas which has been affected.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue service have said: "Crews from St Mary's (Isles of Scilly), Falmouth, Helston, Truro, St Mawes, Polruan, Liskeard and Looe have all attended flooding incidents in the past 12 hours. [Posted on October 29]
"If you have made a few preparations in the event of flooding, you can significantly reduce the damage and upset caused. Especially if you live in an area where there is a high risk of flooding, or if you have had a flood before.
"You are responsible for protecting your own property. Cornwall Council, the emergency services and the Environment Agency will help where they can."If life is at risk, dial 999."When flooding is widespread, it is not possible to respond to every call for help at once, and our priority will be to save lives.
"Remember, you can call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 any time night or day for real-time flood warnings and advice."