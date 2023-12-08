Take a short tour of Bodmin's festival of festivities in our video above.
While it's a well known fact that Christmas time is a special time for the church community, in Bodmin's main church at St Petroc's, it's an extra special time.
Each December, volunteers and those responsible for the upkeep of the historic church make it their mission to bring the community together to participate in and enjoy the annual Christmas tree festival.
Multiple trees are decorated by the community groups, schools and organisations that are very much the glue that sticks the Bodmin community together, each one celebrating the festive occasion in their own distinctive way. But with it being a community event, an invitation is extended to the townsfolk, whether religious or not, and anyone who wishes to visit the chance to join them in festive cheer.
With so many trees adorning the large church it resembles an illuminated vision for what the long-anticipated Forest of Cornwall might one day look like, it is perhaps unsurprising to learn that each year the festival is getting bigger and better with more groups and more volunteers wishing to join in the annual festival. Indeed, the volunteers who put it together are already planning for next year, with another room for trees already being mooted.
For more pictures, be sure to pick up a copy of next week's Cornish Times or Bodmin Voice newspaper.