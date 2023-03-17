A group of activists carried out an unusual but creative protest this week to highlight the issue of pollution in the River Tamar.
Tea ladies served up 'Toxicitea' from their menu of drinks to unsuspecting drivers waiting in their cars for the Torpoint Ferry.
Fortunately, drivers decided against the offer a warm cup of 'sewage mocha' or 'turd toddy'.
A spokesperson for the activist group said: "There will be a follow-up event at Calstock Riverside, on Saturday, March 18 (tomorrow) from 11.30am with speakers from the Rivers Trust, Beavers Trust, and more."