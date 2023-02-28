The Cornwall Pride Bus took off on Saturday, February 25, to spread the love across the county.
The tour aims to reach out to rural communities to support, raise awareness and celebrate all marginalised communities.
Throughout the day the bus stopped off in Camelford, Launceston, Callington, Torpoint, Looe, Liskeard, Lostwithiel, and St Blazey, and we followed the action as it unfolded.
The first stop saw the colourfully bedazzled team stop off at Camelford Library & Bookstart Bear.
The Pride team then hopped back on the bus for the short journey to Launceston, with only a 10 minute delay to the planned timings.
A small but joyful crowd then greeted the Pride Bus as it arrived in Callington.
The bus then travelled some distance to visit the towns of Torpoint and Looe on the next step of their journey.
Both town’s provided a warm welcome, with the tour gathering in Torpoint’s Library following by The Globe in Looe.
Next up was a Liskeard where a group of around 20 supporters including Liskeard Town Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy had come together to show their support.
With a final stop off in Lostwithiel to unfurl potentially the UK’s largest pride flag before ending the journey in St Blazey the Cornwall Pride team certainly spread the love during the day.
To find out more about the Cornwall Pride team and the work they do for the LGBTQ+ community visit cornwallpride.org