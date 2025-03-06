A VETERANS group is launching a groundbreaking green therapy retreat.
Newquay Veterans is creating Kamp Menahyl at St Columb Major, which aims to provide a tranquil, nature-focused sanctuary to help veterans from across Cornwall rebuild their lives, improve mental health, and foster a sense of community.
The scenic site will combine the healing power of nature with tailored programs to address the unique challenges faced by those who have served in the armed forces.
The initiative will offer therapeutic gardening, woodland crafts, wildlife conservation, and outdoor workshops, creating opportunities for personal growth, camaraderie, and reconnection with the natural world.
Newquay Veterans purchased two acres of land for the initiative thanks to a £132,000 grant from Cornwall Council’s Community Levelling Up Programme, part of the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.
The group is now putting the finishing touches to the green therapy retreat, which will owned by veterans, operated by veterans, for veterans and their families as well as local community groups.
Darren Keelor, the project coordinator for Kamp Menahyl, said: "We are thrilled to bring Kamp Menahyl to life with the support of the Community Levelling Up Programme.
“This project is designed to provide a haven for veterans, enabling them to find peace, purpose, and connection through nature.
“We’ve seen the incredible impact that green therapy can have, and we are excited to offer these transformative experiences to veterans throughout Cornwall."
“Veterans often face significant challenges upon leaving the armed forces, including adjusting to civilian life, coping with mental health conditions such as PTSD, and combating loneliness.
“Kamp Menahyl will address these challenges by fostering a sense of belonging and providing opportunities for skill development and well-being improvement in a serene and supportive environment.”
The site will feature therapeutic gardening, which will enable veterans to engage in hands-on activities like planting, harvesting, and maintaining gardens to enhance mindfulness and reduce stress.
Woodland skills workshops will teach practical skills such as carpentry, bushcraft, and wildlife conservation.
The outdoor community spaces are designed to encourage group activities and the building of peer support networks.
Wildlife habitats will aid veterans in contributing to the protection and preservation of local ecosystems.
A veteran and early participant in the project, said: "As someone who has struggled with finding direction after service, Kamp Menahyl is exactly what veterans like me need.
“It’s more than a project; it’s a lifeline that reconnects us with nature, with others, and with ourselves."
The £132,000 grant, part of the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, represents a significant investment in Cornwall’s veterans and demonstrates a commitment to supporting mental health and well-being through innovative approaches.
The grant reflects the government’s broader commitment to improving mental health services and empowering communities through local initiatives.
Councillor Louis Gardner, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Cornwall Council’s Armed Forces and Veterans Champion, praised the project, stating: "Kamp Menahyl represents the very best of community led innovation.
“By investing in projects like this, we’re not just supporting our veterans; we’re strengthening the fabric of Cornwall’s community and natural environment."
Kamp Menahyl is expected to open its doors in the new year, with plans to expand its offerings as more veterans participate and share their insights. Veterans interested in joining the project or learning more are encouraged to visit.