AN RAF veteran has been celebrated for the role she plays in raising money for the Royal British Legion each year.
Lynette Smith, a supervisor at the Bodmin Sainsbury’s store was presented with a certificate of recognition in a ceremony by the mayor of Bodmin Cllr Phil Cooper.
Alongside her personal certificate of appreciation Ms Smith has undertaken for the work she has done in the store supporting the Bodmin branch of the Royal British Legion, she accepted a certificate of recognition on behalf of the store where she works for the money raised for veterans across the United Kingdom.
Alongside her work to facilitate the raising of money within the store, Ms Smith also organises an annual display of remembrance on a dedicated wall, where members of the Bodmin community can add their own tribute, with children encouraged to draw and submit pictures to go on the annual ‘Bodmin Remembers’ wall.
Lynette said of her award of recognition: “I felt humbled and honoured to be given the award.
“It’s a cause very close to my heart as I am an armed forces veteran. I have helped to organise the poppy appeal collections in Sainsburys for several years, lay a wreath on behalf of Sainsburys on Remembrance Sunday and I put together a Remembrance display in store."