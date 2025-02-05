A shared moment of celebration is how communities are being asked to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
In Saltash, a community wide celebration of music, drama and remembrance is being planned for VE 80 which takes place on May 8.
The event promises to commemorate the day through “We’ll Meet Again” events featuring World War II themed music and speeches, recitals, poetry, drama workshops and performances.
The group says, the event will bring local communities together for a “rich tapestry of events that honour the past and celebrate our present freedoms”.
A spokesperson for the foundation said: “‘We’ll Meet Again’ events will pay heartfelt tribute to the men and women who served, sacrificed, and fought for the freedoms we cherish today.
“We’re reaching out to schools, youth groups, and organisations to join in, and we’re especially keen to involve the young and elderly, individuals with disabilities or health challenges and those who are disadvantaged or bereaved.
“Everyone is invited to share their skills, experience, talents, stories, and enthusiasm.”
Workshops and rehearsals are already in full swing for the event which they say will “honour history through performance”.
Singing rehearsals for the celebrations began this February for phases one and two of the project, at Burraton Methodist Chapel and Ashtorre Rock, while phase three will kick off in March.
A spokesperson from the Trust said: "We had our first singing workshops yesterday and we attracted a community chorus of 25.
"We envisage that our chorus will grow and will eventually be in a good position to visit various outreach Saltash organisations to share the VE 80 commemorations and celebrations of songs and words of tribute.”
The community public performance is planned for Saturday, May 10, at Saltash Wesley Methodist Church at 7pm.
For further information, contact the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation on www.suehcf.org.uk