Saltash Royal British Legion (RBL) have a variety of events taking place for this year’s Poppy Appeal.
A number of volunteers have been collecting on Fore Street.
Andy Jones, Poppy Appeal Organiser for the Saltash and District Royal British Legion said: “One of our members, Wendy Thomas is collecting for her 57th consecutive year. Her dedication to the appeal is amazing and she can be found raising much needed funds in all weather.”
The RBL also have a variety of stalls in the local supermarkets.
“We are very well supported by John Lewis and Partners in Waitrose who allow us to collect in their store for much of the appeal,” Andy continued.
The RBL has been assisted by the 335 air cadet squadron and Saltash army cadets who have given up their time at the weekends to sell poppies at Waitrose and Lidls.
Andy added: “We are extremely proud of our brand new paper poppies made from 100% recycled materials and are fully recyclable, look out for these when you are buying yours.
“You can also donate using our new QR codes which can be found on our collection tins, and via one of our contactless terminals as we move away from carrying cash quite as much.
“We are always keen to get more people involved to help us raise much needed funds to support our Armed Forces Family, so if anyone can offer some time please search out the Royal British Legion on: www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved or search Royal British Legion Saltash and District on Facebook.
“We have 129 boxes out in shops, businesses and schools throughout the town, here you can see some of the made up and ready for distribution prior to the appeal.”
During the summer months, RBL members attended various local events such as the Saltash Regatta and the St Stephens Church and Saltash Fire Station open day.