POLICE have launched an urgent appeal for information after a 63-year-old man from Bodmin was reported missing.
Ian MacFarlane was last seen on February 3, and reported missing by his family who are concerned about his welfare.
Mr MacFarlane has links to Bodmin, Wadebridge, St Austell, Truro and Liverpool.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are seeking the public's help in locating 63-year-old Ian MacFarlane, who is missing from Bodmin.
“Ian was last seen on February 3, and was reported missing by his family, who are very concerned for his welfare.
“He is described as a white man, with ginger hair which is greying. He is clean shaven and has blue eyes. Ian may be wearing a black padded bomber-style coat.
“He has links to Bodmin, Wadebridge, St Austell, Truro and Liverpool.
“Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting reference 50240033409.”