UPDATE: Police appeal for wanted man with links to Liskeard

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 30-year-old wanted man from Newquay, who has links to Liskeard.Connor McAuley is sought in connection with an investigation into an allegation of assault.A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “Extensive enquiries have failed to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings or provide information as to his whereabouts.“McAuley is white, around 5ft 11ins tall, and of medium build. He has short brown hair and may also have a beard.“He has links to Newquay, Truro, Liskeard, and Portscatho.”Anyone who sees McAuley, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to not approach him and to call police on 999 immediately, quoting reference CR/052919/22.Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org