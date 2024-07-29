He served as mayor of Saltash in 2007, and during his time on the council saw many projects implemented which have shaped the town: from the extension of the graveyard at St Stephens to the new town council burial site and allotments, to work securing the 25-year lease on Churchtown Farm; a favourite green destination for dog walkers on the outskirts of the town, along the river Lynher, which Bob acknowledged in his acceptance speech: “Where would we be today without Churchtown Farm on our doorsteps”. He remains chair of the friends of Churchtown Farm community nature reserve to this day.