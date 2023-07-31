The wildflower meadow at Pillmere is thriving this year with two types of unusual orchid being found.
The orchids are the sainfoin and the bee orchid. Both flowers are mainly found here in the South West and are signs of a well established wildflower area.
The meadow was established in 2019 by local Pillmere residents, Saltash Environmental Action (SEA) and several Saltash town councillors. Initially wildflower seeds were sown including yellow rattle seeds which weaken the grass and give the opportunity for other flowers to grow. This year many wildflower seeds were taken from other Saltash sites including Salt Mill to sow the meadow.
A spokesperson said: “Saltash Town Council would like to thank SEA for their continuing work on the wildflower areas in the town.”