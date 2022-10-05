Unsung heritage heroes awards
Cornwall Heritage Trust is looking to recognise an unsung heritage champion at its annual awards and is inviting nominations from the general public.
The independent Cornish charity says it is looking for someone who has made a significant contribution to Cornwall’s heritage in a voluntary capacity and that it wants to hear from as many people as possible.
The awards, which are set to take place this November, are being sponsored by Cornish law firm Coodes Solicitors which has a 275 year history.
Cathy Woolcock, Cornwall Heritage Trust CEO said: ‘There are so many people who quietly do so much for Cornwall’s heritage so being able to celebrate their hard work and dedication like this is incredibly special. We want to hear from as many people as possible so please get in touch, whether it’s about an incredible person you’ve met at a heritage site or someone in your local community who goes above and beyond to protect Cornwall’s landscape, stories and communities.’
Recent heritage champion winners include Will Coleman, for his involvement in projects such as the Man Engine and Golden Tree Productions; Cheryl Straffon, for her work with CASPN, FOCAS and the Penwith Landscape Partnership Project; Carole Vivian, for establishing and organising the Cornwall Association of Local Historians (CALH); and Captain George Hogg, for his involvement with the National Maritime Museum Cornwall and the Bartlett Library.
Nominations can be submitted by all members of the public and should be supported by letters from people with first-hand knowledge of the nominee who can endorse their contribution or supply additional information.
The closing date for nominations is Friday, October 21.
Nominations can be submitted here www.cornwallheritagetrust.org/about-us/heritage-champions/nomination/
