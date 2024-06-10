ELECTRONIC music heroes Underworld put on a stellar performance for their first ever live show in Cornwall.
Rick Smith and Karl Hyde brought their hypnotic dance sounds to The Wyldes, which was enjoyed by more than 2,000 people.
The techno duo performed a special extended live set highlighted by a technicolor light show that featured some of their classic tunes including Low Burn, Pearl’s Girl, Dirty Epic, Rez/Cowgirl, Two Months Off, Border Country, Fen Violet, and a Born Slippery finale.
The event also featured performances by Ela Minus and Silkworm, adding to the uniqueness of the night.
Ela Minus, a Columbia-born singer-songwriter and producer, performed her mesmerising melodies and hypnotic techno beats whilst Silkworm played his unique blend of intricate rhythms and ethereal melodies.
Rock based Sharp’s Brewing Co is sponsoring the Live In The Wyldes event series as part of its 30th birthday celebrations, which includes performances by Simple Minds on June 22, Anne Marie on June 23, Jess Glynne on June 29, James Arthur on June 30 and Idles on July 21.
Revellers arriving were given a complimentary sample of Sharp’s, recently introduced, Twin Coast Session Pale Ale, or their award-winning Offshore Pilsner.