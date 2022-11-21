Undercover Dungarees & Alternative Spoons
As part of the Plymouth Rock Project, under the fantastic tutelage of Cameron Mills and his team, the bizarrely named band ‘Undercover Dungarees & Alternative Spoons’ is born.
Having had the privilege of welcoming these students into Phluid’s Painedemonium studios a few weeks ago to record their version of the classic Foo Fighter’s “Learn to Fly”, we were blown away by the competence of the band, who’s average age is a mere 12 years old.
Comprising Dillon Welsman on vocals, Brother Jack on Bass guitar, Ellie Watson, also Bass guitar, Jacob Godfrey on lead and rhythm guitar, and all held together by the excellent time keeping of drummer Isaac Smith, these fantastic musicians study at either Newton Ferrers C of E Primary School or Plympton Academy.
Citing influences from bands such as Arcana, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Paramore, the five piece pack a punch that belies their age, and not only that. We found these students to be engaging, polite, committed and with a great sense of humour, not to mention an over-riding professionalism that seasoned musicians would admire.
Having played and sung for several years, the Rock Project has pulled these students into a cohesive and talented group playing to their considerable strengths.
“The Rock Project means everything to us” they told Phluid. “And we would love to start writing our own music together”.
On a final note we asked the band where could we hope to catch them live in the future.
Their collective and resounding response was “Wembley Stadium”. And do you know? We don’t doubt it...not even for a minute.
Find out more by searching The Rock Project Plymouth & Phluid records.
