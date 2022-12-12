Liskeard welcomed a number of Ukrainian families and individuals to a coffee morning on Sunday (December 4).
It was the first time some of the refugees had met other Ukrainians since arriving in the local area and many were making plans for the future.
The Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy, Liskeard Town Councillors, Cornwall Councillors for Liskeard Nick Craker and Jane Pascoe, local MP Sheryll Murray and the Homes for Ukraine team at Cornwall Council were on hand to talk about what’s going on in the local area, listen to their stories and share information.
Cllr Nick Craker who is also chairman of the council’s communications and engagement committee, said: “It was lovely to meet our new Ukrainian friends who are living in our local area. Some of their personal stories were incredibly eye-opening and made me realise just how damaging and destructive the war still is. ”
Cllr Cassidy, Mayor of Liskeard added: “It was a real honour to meet up with members our the Ukrainian community in South East Cornwall. It was pleasing (but not surprising) to hear how welcome they have been made to feel in here.”
The organisers of the coffee morning at Liskeard Town Council expressed their thanks to the Ukrainians for coming along, as well as their host families for all they have done during the past year.