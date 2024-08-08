WORK will begin to regenerate both Honeysuckle Way and Grassmere Way play areas on Pillmere estate ready for the autumn.
A wide range of brand new equipment and safety surfacing costing £95,000 will be installed using £75,000 grant funding from Cornwall Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy with the remainder funded by Saltash Town Council.
The refurbishment of the playparks, which belong to Saltash Town Council, will begin on September 9.
Both projects have been designed following extensive community consultation with residents of Pillmere. Their priorities were incorporated into the final designs for the playparks aimed at children 7 and under (Honeysuckle) and 12 plus (the larger Grassmere Way park).
More than 100 surveys from residents were completed showing both a need and enthusiasm for new facilities.
One resident stated: ‘It would be lovely to have some play equipment here in Pillmere for all ages. We have nothing and the young children play football, basketball etc making their own games up around cars etc as they have nothing here to do.”
Chairman of Pillmere Community Association Iain Gdanitz said: “It’s really exciting that this project has come to fruition and that young children and their carers will have the opportunity to use smart and innovative new equipment providing hours of free fun and exercise.”
An all-year adventure trail and traverse wall is planned for Grassmere Way whilst Honeysuckle Close will have spring riders and play boards for younger children.
Both play areas will be kitted out with swings, climbing apparatus, slides, seating areas and equipment for children with special needs.
Mayor of Saltash Cllr Julia Peggs said: “We identified a gap in play provision on Pillmere, an area of Saltash that is home to many families, some of whom have been travelling substantial distances to use alternative play areas.
“We are delighted that we have secured funding following our grant application to Cornwall Council to allow children to access play facilities close to where they live.”
Linda Taylor, Cornwall Council leader, said: “Giving young people free and easy access to opportunities for exercise and fun; this project fits perfectly with our aspirations for creating healthier and safer lives as well as vibrant and supportive communities.”
Meanwhile, a public consultation has begun in Saltash on establishing a new waterfront playpark away from the flood-risk area. The improvement project offers two ideas for feedback - one to create a new play area on Jubilee Green for children seven years old and under, while the second option is to establish a sensory area with landscaped gardens, new seating and picnic tables opposite Jubilee Pontoon.
Residents have until Monday, August 26, to give their feedback on the proposals which can be found at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SaltashWatersideProject