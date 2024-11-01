A Saltash convenience store was reportedly burgled on Tuesday, October 29.
Police confirmed two men have since appeared at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 30.
Robin Davies, aged 32, of Grenfell Avenue, Saltash, has been charged with two counts of burglary at MK Callington Store for stealing an unknown quantity of cigarettes. He was remanded on conditional bail and prevented from loitering or frequenting the convenience store.
Robert Hicks, aged 57, of Grenfell Avenue, Saltash, has been charged with three counts of burglary stealing £130 worth of cigarettes. He has also been remanded on conditional bail preventing him from loitering or frequenting the shop.
Davies has been charged in relation to incidents from October 19 and 29 while Hicks has been charged in relation to three incidents from the October 10, 19 and 29.
The next hearing has been set for Friday, November 29, at 10am at Bodmin Magistrates Court.
The store was closed after the incident which occurred midday on Tuesday but has since reopened.