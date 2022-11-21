We’re officially approaching Christmas season and if there is one way to get into the festive spirit it’s watching world light up around you as Christmas music plays and the cold blushes your cheeks. For those in Looe, they have this and so much more to look forward to this December.
On December 2, Looe Town Council invite all to come and enjoy this year’s Christmas procession and lights switch on.
Over the last few weeks, Christmas lantern workshops have been held across Looe, allowing residents to come along and get creative. Working with workshop leaders, attendees were able to make lanterns which will feature in the town’s lantern procession on December 2.
This year’s light switch on is not one to be missed, with two processions making their way through the town, accompanied by St Pinnock Brass Band.
A spokesperson for Looe Town Council explained: “The two processions accompanied by the wonderful sounds of the St Pinnock Brass Band, will meet up on route, one will congregate outside Looe Library and Community Hub at Millpool Car Park at 5.45pm for a 6.20pm start down towards the Quayside Centre, West Looe.
“The second procession will congregate outside the Globe Inn, Station Road East Looe at 5.45pm ready to start at 6pm, stopping on route to sing a carol outside Rivermeade View Care home, before continuing on past the town and across the bridge turning left towards West Looe. Both processions will meet by the bridge under pass towards West Looe.”
These processions will be marshalled by Looe Lions on route to the Quayside Centre in West Looe, arriving at approximately 7.15pm.
With performances from Looe Primary School singers, prizes for the best lantern, carols, and free teas, coffees and hot chocolates. A spokesperson for the council said: “Looe Town Council who are also hoping to provide mulled wine and mince pies. Lantern parade goers, spectators and the local community relax to the background Christmas tunes played Looe’s resident radio broadcaster Mike Allsopp. Make sure you arrive in plenty of time to get parking and enjoy a family festive fun evening in Looe.”
So if you’re looking for a way to kick off your Christmas, Looe light switch on is the place to be!