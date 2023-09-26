Support services are working together to address their problems by joining with a not-for-profit project ‘Veterans Regroup’ which is managed by Smart Savings, CIC and funded by the Veterans’ Foundation, The National Lottery Community Fund, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust. Simon Judge, one of the organisers who served for 17 years in the Royal Navy, said: “Transition from a life in the armed forces to a life as a civilian can be difficult for many veterans and their families. Therefore the aim of the monthly hub in Redruth and Bodmin is to provide a one-stop-shop to support anyone who has served in the military, and their families, to come along, enjoy a brew, banter and to find out what services are available for them, both locally and nationally.”