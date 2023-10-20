Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Liskeard which left two men seriously injured.

Emergency services were called around 6.55pm on Wednesday, October 18, after the collision involving a blue Mini Cooper and a pony and trap on the A390 close to Twelvewoods roundabout, Dobwalls.

The trap was carrying two men, aged 19 and 28 from North Cornwall; both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Following the incident, the pony died, having sustained serious injuries.

The road was closed for three-and-a-half hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Officers would like to thank the public for their patience during the road closure.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the collision and appealing for any witnesses or those with relevant dashcam footage to contact them. Those with information should contact the police online, or telephone 101, quoting log number 736 of 18 October.