Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Liskeard which left two men seriously injured.
Emergency services were called around 6.55pm on Wednesday, October 18, after the collision involving a blue Mini Cooper and a pony and trap on the A390 close to Twelvewoods roundabout, Dobwalls.
The trap was carrying two men, aged 19 and 28 from North Cornwall; both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
Following the incident, the pony died, having sustained serious injuries.
The road was closed for three-and-a-half hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers would like to thank the public for their patience during the road closure.