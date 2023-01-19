Two men from the Greater Manchester area were arrested by an organised crime unit at a Cornish fuelling station.
The two men, aged 33 and 36, were arrested by officers from Cheshire Constabulary as part of an operation by the force's Organised Crime Unit at Four Turnings Garage in Fowey on Monday, January 16.
The 36-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and robbery while the 33-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of controlled drugs.
Devon and Cornwall Police assisted the officers from Cheshire in the operation, which saw both males taken to Newquay Police Station for further questioning.
The 36-year-old remains in custody while the 33-year-old was passed to Devon and Cornwall Police and recalled to prison.
After confirming that the two males had been arrested in the operation undertaken by Cheshire Constabulary, a spokesperson for the force added: "The 36-year-old arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary remains in custody at this time.
"The 33-year-old arrested for drugs offences was passed to Devon and Cornwall Police and has since been recalled to prison."