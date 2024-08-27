TWO of Looe RNLI’s dedicated fundraising volunteers were presented with RNLI long-service awards this month in recognition of their service to the charity.
On Saturday, August 24, during a busy book sale outside the Albatross boathouse, Looe RNLI’s president John Trethewey surprised the two volunteers while they were on duty.
Presenting Marilyn with her 30-year RNLI badge and Ann her 20-year RNLI medal, John praised them both for their dedication to the RNLI and Looe Lifeboat Station.
He thanked them for their commitment and amazing fundraising successes saying: “As a fully independent charity organisation, the RNLI relies on donations to fund its life saving work. To carry out their mission of saving lives at sea, they require well maintained equipment, lifeboats, shore equipment and ongoing training.
“None of this would be possible without the dedication, commitment and drive of our local fundraisers who have each dedicated many years to supporting their local coastal community.”
Along with their long service awards, John also presented Marilyn and Ann with presents and flowers as a token of the station’s appreciation for their incredible achievements over many years.
Marilyn first volunteered as a fundraiser for Looe RNLI in 1993; the first full year of operation after the inshore lifeboat station was re-established. Marilyn recently stepped down as branch secretary after 27 years in the role, but continued to be the main organiser of this summer’s concert programme.
When she first joined, the D Class was housed in the shelter and a portacabin on the seafront; they had to wait until 1998 for a purpose-built souvenir shop to be opened.
Ann has been an active member of Looe’s fundraising branch for more than 23 years, alongside her late husband Laurie.
She has twice been our fundraising branch chair and in each tenure was the driving force behind both of our successful lifeboat appeals which bought the Ollie Naismith and Ollie Naismith II D Class inshore lifeboats to Looe.
Ann is also a member of Looe Boat Owners’ Association who have been raising valuable funds over several years for Looe RNLI by organising the town’s annual raft race.