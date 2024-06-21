Looe was the latest port of call for Julian Coles and Debbie Claridge on their grand tour of RNLI lifeboat stations.
The couple, from Didcot, set themselves the challenge of visiting all the 238 RNLI lifeboat stations around the country in the 200th anniversary year of the charity.
They organised the trip to raise funds for the RNLI in memory of two influential RNLI supporters, Alan Perks and Julian’s father, Trevor Coles who both passed away in 2023.
But it was a two-for-one deal as the couple realised that Looe lifeboat station is also the setting for the Shipton Abbott lifeboat station from the TV drama Beyond Paradise.
The stop in Looe marks the half-way point of the tour which is being funded completely by the couple. Julian said: “We intend to complete this ‘Grand Tour’ within a year, and to donate to each station three jars of ‘Betty’s 5ps’ which we have collected from our amazing friends and family prior to taking on our challenge.
“All costs incurred during the challenge will be covered by ourselves, and will form our own donation to the fundraising. This means every single public donation will go to the RNLI.”
The tour is set to cover 35,000 miles by road, include 33 ferry trips, 10 flights and one steam train journey, with trips to stations in Ireland, and the RNLI HQ at Poole, Dorset.
The ‘Betty’s 5ps’, miniature jam pots filled with 5p donations, are a nod to the idea from the honorary treasurer of the RNLI Hertford branch 20 years ago, Betty Frith. The couple are leaving three at each station with Looe receiving a double donation to include the Shipton Abbott station.
They were given a tour of the lifeboat station by Looe RNLI’s lifeboat visits officer, Carol Foster and lifeboat press officer, Ian Foster including the charity’s launch tractors and inshore lifeboats.
The RNLI celebrated 200 years of saving lives at sea on March 4. Throughout its 200th anniversary year, the charity is running events and activities to commemorate and celebrate the lifesaving service and inspire generations of future lifesavers and supporters.