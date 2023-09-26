The twinning link between Liskeard and Quimperle in France have been rekindled following a recent visit.
The mayor of Quimperlé, Michaël Quernez, deputy mayor, Pascale Douineau, and representatives from the Quimperlé Rugby, Chess and Badminton teams arrived in Liskeard on Friday, September 15, to further the twinning links between the towns following the trip to Quimperlé by the mayor of Liskeard Cllr Simon Cassidy and the town clerk Steve Vinson last year.
The Twinning Association was founded in 1975, but in recent years has not been active. On Saturday the group enjoyed some of the Liskeard Unlocked heritage events taking place, including the Liskeard & District Museum, the Liskerrett Centre’s creative jam and they also went up the tower at St Martin’s Church after ringing one of the bells as well as having a peek into Gilberts Outfitters.
A civic reception for town councillors, the leader of Cornwall Council, the local MP and representatives from schools, businesses, the Old Cornwall Society, cycling groups, the Royal British Legion and Liskeard Show was held at Stuart House on Saturday.
Following the civic reception the mayors visited Wildanet, a Liskeard-based technology company providing internet in rural areas.
Whilst the mayors were visiting Wildanet the sports representatives met their counterparts from Liskeard.
Gwenael Merien met with Tony Knightsbridge from the Liskeard Looe Rugby Club, Claire Reed from the Liskeard Inclusive Badminton Club met with Jacky Hamoniaux and Stephen Pearce from the Liskeard Chess Club met with Stephane Dimey.
A spokesperson said: “Many thanks to Paul Pascoe, Tom Jordan and Cecile Ussher for their time acting as interpreters.”
Sunday morning started with a meeting with Liskeard Looe Rugby Club juniors who were training and the Liskeard Looe Ladies Rugby Club at Lux Park.
The initial plans were then changed slightly due to the bad weather when the laying of wreaths on behalf of the people of Liskeard and Quimperlé was moved from the War Memorial to the Public Hall.
Rebecca Florist in Liskeard created a beautiful red, white and blue wreath for the visitors to lay at the ceremony hosted by the British Legion. The Liskeard Silver Band playing the national anthems of the UK and France. Ethan Mort and Rose Ramwell being Macebearers for the event.
Following the laying of wreaths gifts were exchanged and the Quimperlé visitors received a hamper of Cornish items along with framed prints of the town from Laurie Scott Originals and gifted a unique piece of fused glass. A buffet lunch at the Royal British Legion followed. The group took part in the Old Cornwall Society heritage walk with Brian Oldham, although this did get cut short due to the inclement weather.
The group departed on Sunday evening following a very productive weekend.