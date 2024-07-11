A Saltash firefighter is celebrating 20 years in the service with a charity walk across the Tamar bridge.
Lee Russell is planning to walk 20 miles on the bridge pedestrian cantilever in full firefighting kit, including breathing apparatus which weighs in at 30 kilos.
He has already surpassed his £200 target for the Fire Fighters charity, who play a crucial role in providing both physical and mental health support for active and retired firefighters and their families.
The charity provided essential rehabilitation to allow Lee to continue in the service after he severely injured his back rescuing casualties trapped in a vehicle.
The crew manager from Saltash said: "To me, this challenge encompasses the traits of a firefighter. It takes courage, determination, and commitment to take on and complete a physical endurance challenge like this.
“I believe that every once in a while you need to step out of your comfort zone, and challenge yourself, whether it be physically or mentally challenging.”
Lee will be starting his walk on July 20 at 7am, and is aiming to complete his challenge within six hours, supported by some of his former and present Saltash crew.
Donate to Lee at: www.justgiving.com/page/lee-russell-saltash-fire-station-1719761526105