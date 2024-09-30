A POPULAR festive event loved by families is set to run again at a Cornish attraction – potentially for the last time.
The Shipwreck Treasure Museum’s Tunnel of Lights has featured during the Christmas season at Charlestown since 2019.
Each year a talented team has transformed the museum and the labyrinth of historic tunnels beneath it into an immersive festive experience with tens of thousands of twinkling lights.
The museum is up for sale so there is uncertainty about its long-term future. If a buyer is found, future events might yet be staged at the attraction under new ownership.
However, for the moment, Lynné Raubenheimer, from the museum, says: “It’s fitting that this year’s theme for the Tunnel of Lights is Wham’s iconic festive song ‘Last Christmas’, as it will be our sixth and, sadly, final instalment of this amazing event.
“Inspired by our visitors’ favourite moments from past events, we’ll be recreating some classic moments combined with plenty of new, enchanting scenes and surprises to be discovered.
“We are excited to welcome our guests to join us on selected dates from December 6-31 for one last dazzling, fabulously festive Tunnel of Lights experience.”
Tickets can be bought online at shipwreckcharlestown.com