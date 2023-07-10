Following the success of the recent Tudor event organised by ISOT (In Search of Tywardreath), the group were delighted to donate £300 each to Macmillan Cancer Care and Children’s Hospice South West.
Representatives from both charities visited Newhouse Farm to see where the event took place and meet the ISOT group who had worked hard to stage the event which took place over the May Bank Holiday weekend.
The three day event, in conjunction with Tudor re-enactment group Commotion Times, had encouraged local people and visitors to explore life as it would have been 450 years ago with a whole raft of activities including, archery, Tudor food preparation, spinning, weaving, dancing and music.
Sarah-Jane Hoskin, who works at Little Harbour in the fundraising team for the Children’s Hospice expressed her thanks to ISOT and the owners of Newhouse Farm on behalf of the hospice.
She said how privileged she felt to work at Little Harbour and see first-hand how families and children benefit from the service they provide, much of which is thanks to the generosity of donors.
Dr Louise Brown, clinical psychologist for the Cove Macmillan Support Centre in Truro, accepted the cheque on behalf of the charity, thanking ISOT for their support and confirming that every donation helps them with the valuable service they provide for people living with cancer. The event sparked a personal interest for Dr Brown who took the opportunity to explore some of her own family history as her ancestors had lived in Tywardreath and were buried locally.
Helen Barden, chair of ISOT, said: “It was a fantastic weekend and the people who came to experience life in Tudor Times gave generously for the benefit of our chosen charities.”
The Tudor event was supported by FEAST and the Cornwall Community Chest Fund and hosted by Deborah and Peter Hazeldean, the owners of Newhouse Farm which is on the site of the original Tywardreath Priory.
ISOT is a local history community group that aims to celebrate and research the rich past of Tywardreath and the local area. They stage regular events, walks, talks and activities and welcome new members of all ages.