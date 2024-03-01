Councillor Martyn Alvey, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “This Urban Tree Challenge Fund is aimed at increasing the number of urban trees across the UK to help tackle the impacts of climate change, improve people’s health and wellbeing and provide a place for nature in built-up areas. Although some urban areas in Cornwall may seem green, many are a long way off the Forestry Commission’s suggested 20 per cent tree canopy cover target.