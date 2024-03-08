Last Saturday I visited constituents in St Neot. I spent a lot of time knocking on doors and am grateful to those constituents who spoke to me about matters that were important to them. We did have a few heavy showers and it gave me the opportunity to pop into the local produce market. I very much enjoyed the refreshments I purchased which I was pleased are sold to support the church and also to talk to many local constituents there. Thank you for the warm welcome that I received.