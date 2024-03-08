At 10.30am, registration will open for an Easter Bonnet competition, organised by Liskeard Traders Association. Judging will start at 11.30am in Fore Street (or in the Library if the weather is very wet). Age categories will be 0-5, 6-11 and 12+ to adult – and any accompanying adults who’ve created an Easter hat will also stand the chance to win a voucher for use in the Fat Frog.