TRADERS and organisations are coming together to unwrap a magical Easter in Liskeard.
Saturday, March 30, will see treasure hunts and competitions take place throughout the day, with something fun for all ages.
Between 9.30 and 10.30am there will be an Easter Egg hunt in the Library.
At 10.30am, registration will open for an Easter Bonnet competition, organised by Liskeard Traders Association. Judging will start at 11.30am in Fore Street (or in the Library if the weather is very wet). Age categories will be 0-5, 6-11 and 12+ to adult – and any accompanying adults who’ve created an Easter hat will also stand the chance to win a voucher for use in the Fat Frog.
Thanks to the Co-op there will be Easter egg prizes for first, second and third place – and Liskeard Cycles is providing a £40 gift voucher for the best bonnet overall.
The Scrapperdashery workspace at Community Treasure Chest will be open from 10am to 2pm on Saturday 23 March for anyone to come and create their Easter bonnet (booking required).
A spokesperson said: “There will be lots of multi-media materials available to use – and feel free to bring your own too!”
From noon to 2.30pm – help Treasure the Teddy find all her rainbow eggs in a Treasure Hunt around town. The hunt will start in Fore Street and finish at the Community Treasure Chest in Barras Place, where those who’ve taken part will receive an Easter surprise.
Call 01579 344579 for more details or look for Community Treasure Chest on Facebook.