ON our recent ‘Liskeard and Looe sending Love to Ukraine’ Aid Trip I spent five days in close company with my co-pilot local Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy and it was inevitable that I got to know him in more depth than I guess most would have the opportunity to.
On our travels we discussed every aspect of our respective roles within the local community and one very important issue for him was the upcoming Mayoral elections and whether he should stand again or let someone else have an opportunity to take on the robes.
He truly has huge affection for the people and organisations he has served and it was a difficult and emotional decision for him.
The role of Mayor is very demanding and having been in it for three consecutive years he has invested a lot of himself personally on behalf of the residents of Liskeard who will always greet him as ‘Mr Mayor’ publicly.
Stepping back was a difficult and, as I have already said, emotional decision and his successor ‘in-waiting’ and previous Mayor, Christina Whitty, who is currently his Deputy, knows that she, quite literally, has very big boots to fill.
I think it is fair to say, on behalf of the good people of Liskeard, thank you big fella, you have done a fabulous job and I am sure that when, and if, you choose there are even higher political offices out there for you!
Events 2024
The events season is kicking off soon and it is looking to be another exciting one. Liskeard Radio have already booked their place at a number of the annual shows locally, indeed this year are playing an important role in the organisation of many of them.
Amongst others, we are involved as members of the Town Show Committee and both the Liskeard and Looe ‘Lights Up’ events groups and we will be hoping to work together with 1st Liskeard Scouts and Mayor Simon Cassidy to run the very successful ‘Picnic in the Park,’ for a second year, in May.
We have also been invited to return to the Looe Weekender being held on 20th-22nd September where we will be at The Hannafore Kiosk supporting acts such as Josh Curnow, Leon Harvey and The Jazz Shed and many more over the three days.
We will announce further events as we approach the dates.
Liskeard Radio opportunities
We Consider ourselves as a valuable local communications resource and like any local radio station we rely on our sponsors for funding. We, in turn, do our best to promote and support the local businesses and organisations that sponsor us.
Our advertising rates start at £325 per annum which equates to around 89p per day for which your 30-second advert is broadcast 8-10 times daily plus your business name features on the home page of our new website.
Other advertising options can be found on the link from our homepage on www.liskeardradio.com.
We are also looking to encourage would-be presenters to join our team.
We are not only looking for music features but also local interest shows of all kinds so if you think you might want to come along to the studio to discuss your ideas just email me on [email protected]
Full training and support is given.
Finally, and just for fun, I will be broadcasting my own Soul Motown and Funk Show LIVE from my ‘jollies’ in San Miguel, Tenerife...on Thursday at 5pm, don’t miss the wonders of modern tech at play!