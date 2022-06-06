Trophy awarded to Old Cornwall Society recorder
[email protected]
Wednesday 8th June 2022 11:00 am
Share
The memorial trophy ( )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
JACKIE Jenkins, recorder for Liskeard’s Old Cornwall Society (OCS), was presented with a special trophy during the evening of mayor choosing in the town.
The George Vaughan Ellis Memorial Trophy is awarded to an individual who has greatly contributed to preserving the heritage of Liskeard.
Its first recipient in 2017 was Liskeard OCS member Eileen Crouch, and next came Liskeard OCS president Brian Oldham in 2019.
Jackie was presented with the fine crystal jug and stand by Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy – and pictured with her here are Brian and Eileen, who were invited to come along to the evening’s proceedings.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |