Trophy awarded to Old Cornwall Society recorder

JACKIE Jenkins, recorder for Liskeard’s Old Cornwall Society (OCS), was presented with a special trophy during the evening of mayor choosing in the town.

The George Vaughan Ellis Memorial Trophy is awarded to an individual who has greatly contributed to preserving the heritage of Liskeard.

Its first recipient in 2017 was Liskeard OCS member Eileen Crouch, and next came Liskeard OCS president Brian Oldham in 2019.