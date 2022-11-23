Tregoad Holiday Park, near Looe has scooped a silver accolade for the Wildlife Friendly Tourism Business Award at this year’s Cornwall Tourism Awards.
Now in its 21st year, the Cornwall Tourism Awards recognises excellence, innovation, and resilience in the county’s tourism industry. Tregoad Holiday Park was officially presented its award at a ceremony at Truro Cathedral on Thursday, November 17.
The achievement marks the company’s third consecutive award win at the Cornwall Tourism Awards, as the park was named ‘Holiday Park Of The Year’ and received a silver accolade within the ‘Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism’ category in the 2021/22 awards.
Matt Way, general manager at Tregoad Holiday Park, said: “We’ve supercharged our sustainability efforts at Tregoad Holiday Park this year as we recognise the importance of doing our bit to help the planet.
“We’re lucky enough to have an abundance of wildlife on our doorstep at Tregoad Holiday Park, so want to do everything we can to maintain and enhance habitats. Among our initiatives, we completed a £30,000 wildlife access project this year which provides a home for hundreds of wildlife species to thrive, as well as a useful educational space for holidaymakers and the local community.
“It is fantastic to be recognised for our sustainability initiatives the second year running by such a highly established industry award in Cornwall. Our team has worked incredibly hard to uphold our commitment towards our local environment, while continuing to make Tregoad Holiday Park a high-quality and truly memorable holiday destination for guests.
“We are excited to continue building on our efforts in 2023, exploring all sorts of innovative practices and products to help make every element of our business eco-friendlier.”