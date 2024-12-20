CONGRATULATIONS are in order to the owners of Trinkets and Treasures, who scooped the best dressed Christmas window competition for 2024 run by the Liskeard Traders Association.
Owner Sarah Stewart is seen receiving the trophy for the annual event from Liskeard Town Mayor, Councillor Christina Whitty.
Organisers wished to pay a big thank-you to the judges – Lori, Sylvia and Christina – for taking their time going around and choosing the eventual winner.
The competition was part of a packed Christmas programme in the town, which continues tomorrow (December 21) when the 1st Liskeard Scouts will be hosting their Santa Tour of Liskeard.
On Sunday (December 22), there will be a special Christmas Service at St Martin’s Church, which includes Carols with Liskeard Silver Band at 7pm.