The families of two teenagers who died on April 18 following a collision on the A390 near Liskeard have paid tribute to them.
The three occupants of the car, which collided with a tree, were confirmed deceased at the scene.
On Monday, following formal identification, police named Jamie Lane, aged 18, and Luke Warner, aged 16, as two of the occupants of the car. We have previously named Ben Mason, aged 30, who also died in the incident.
The family of Jamie have said: “Three months of not knowing for sure the nightmare has become real, you’ve finally been identified, your smile and bubbly personality will live in everyone’s memories forever, missed and loved by so many.
“If love could save you, you would’ve lived forever.”
The family of Luke have said: “As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful Luke. A much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin with the kindest of hearts and the cheekiest sense of humour; a smile that lit up a room and a fiercely caring and protective personality.
“Loved by everyone who met and knew him, Luke was a keen rugby player and popular member of the team, latterly he began boxing alongside his older brother, getting ready to compete in his first boxing show.
“His life was cruelly cut short before his ambitious life plans could begin. He had started the application process into the Navy and was focussed on ‘being the best’.
“The hole that this has left in our family is unimaginable and beyond comprehension. Luke will always be the brightest star in the sky and forever in our hearts.”
Following the incident, four teenagers from Liskeard were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in police bail whilst the investigation continues.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with relevant information to report it online here quoting reference 50230120322.