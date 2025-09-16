THE town of Callington is mourning the loss of one of its most dedicated community figures, Roger Denley MBE, who has passed away.
A spokesperson for Callington Town Council said: “It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Roger Denley MBE.
“Roger worked at Callington Town Council as lead groundsman and retired in 2010 after 23 years of dedicated service.
“Known for his tireless work ethic and willingness to turn his hand to any task, Roger played an essential role in keeping the council’s operations running smoothly.”
Roger was elected deputy Portreeve in 2016 and also served as a long-standing member of Callington Fire Brigade as officer in charge at the station. His outstanding contributions to the community were formally recognised when he was awarded an MBE by Her Majesty The Queen in 2000.
Beyond his official duties, Roger was deeply involved in local organisations, including the 1st Callington Scout Group and St John Ambulance, where his time, dedication and community spirit were deeply appreciated.
Former Callington Portreeve and long-standing councillor, Jeremy Gist said: “Roger devoted his life to the service of others, a gentleman in the true sense of the word, he will be missed, not only to the community but a true and reliable friend.”
Callington residents who took to Facebook to echo their condolences included Donna-Marie Tancock, who said: “Our town has sadly lost a true local legend. Roger was a huge part of our community, from Scouts to St John Ambulance and the community response team, he gave so much of his time to helping others. What a hero. His kindness, dedication and generosity will never be forgotten.”
A town council spokesperson added: “Roger will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Andrea, and to Lorraine and Dale during this profoundly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
