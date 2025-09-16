Taking place at the Thanckes Park Tennis Courts, the sessions run on Saturday, September 27 and Saturday, October 4, from 10am to 11am.
The activities will be led by two trained tennis activators, who will be on hand to encourage players and help everyone enjoy the game.
All abilities are welcome. There’s no need to book, participants can simply turn up on the day and take part.
All equipment is provided, making the sessions fully accessible to anyone who wants to give tennis a go.
